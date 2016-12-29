Agent: ‘Clubs want Borini’

By Football Italia staff

Fabio Borini’s agent confirms “many Italian teams” are interested, but he won’t leave Sunderland in January.

The striker has struggled with injury this season, making just five appearances for the Black Cats and scoring once.

Borini is a former Roma forward, and has been linked with a return to the Giallorossi, and his representative leaves the door open for a transfer.

“It’s normal that a 25-year-old Italian striker, with international experience, is of interest to many Italian teams,” Roberto De Fanti told Pagine Romaniste.

“Fabio was really happy at Roma, but now he’s just focused on Sunderland and there’s no way he’ll leave in January.

“In June we’ll see, as it is for every player.”

