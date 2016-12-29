Milan consider Niang sale

By Football Italia staff

Milan are considering selling M’Baye Niang to raise transfer funds, according to reports.

The takeover of the Rossoneri by Sino-Europe Sports has been delayed, meaning that the January transfer window must be done at no cost.

Luiz Adriano is expected to move to Spartak Moscow, freeing up some money, but Tuttosport says the Brazilian may not be the only departure.

Coach Vincenzo Montella left Niang on the bench for the entirety of the Supercoppa Italiana, and he played just three minutes in the last Serie A game with Atalanta.

It’s therefore thought that the Frenchman would be allowed to leave for a fee of between €15m and €20m.

However, as with any decision in this transfer window, the green light must be given by both the current board and Sino-Europe.

