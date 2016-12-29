‘Honda wants MLS’

By Football Italia staff

Keisuke Honda’s agent confirms the Milan midfielder rejected Chinese offers - “we definitely prefer MLS”.

The Japanese international has made just one Serie A start so far this season, playing just 96 minutes in total, and is expected to leave the club in January.

“We’ve been in contact with several Chinese clubs,” Japan Yahoo Sport quotes his agent as saying.

“We declined their offers though because of the problems that Keisuke would have in adapting to China. We definitely prefer MLS.

“Keisuke isn’t playing much in Milan and he doesn’t want to lose his place in the national team.”

