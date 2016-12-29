‘Evra wants to play more…’

By Football Italia staff

Juventus full-back Patrice Evra “wants to play more”, his agent admits, but the Frenchman won’t leave in January.

The veteran has made only three Serie A starts this season, though he has featured in every Champions League game.

With Alex Sandro injured, the former Manchester United man is likely to deputise for the next two or three weeks, despite reports he could return to the English Premier League.

“I don’t know where this news has come from,” Federico Pastorello told JuveNews.

“To be honest, Patrice is not bad at all at Juventus. I must admit though, that like all players he’d like to play more.

“Could he return to the Premier League in January? I honestly don’t know. All I can say is that there’s nothing concrete going on at the moment.”

