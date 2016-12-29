Ferreira: ‘No Inter offer but…’

By Football Italia staff

Paraguayan right-back Rodi Ferreira “doesn’t know anything” about an Inter offer but “it’d be a dream to play there”.

Some outlets have claimed that the Nerazzurri have submitted a €3m bit for the Club Olimpia defender, who is just 18-years-old.

“I really don’t know anything about it,” Ferreira shrugged, speaking to D10.

“If my agent has seen it then he hasn't told me anything. Of course, if it were up to me I’d go to Italy, it would be a dream to play there.”

Ajax are also believed to be interested in the right-back, who is a Paraguayan Under-17 international.

