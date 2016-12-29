Leicester in for Acerbi

By Football Italia staff

Leicester City are reportedly willing to pay €10m [£8.5m] to sign Sassuolo’s Francesco Acerbi in January.

The Foxes stunned the world by winning the Premier League title under Claudio Ranieri last season, but are only three points clear of the relegation zone after 18 games this term.

Ranieri’s men have conceded 31 goals in that time, so are looking to reinforce their defence in January, and Tuttomercatoweb reports that Acerbi is a target.

The 28-year-old has been capped twice by Italy, and it’s believed Leicester are willing to pay €10m to secure him this winter.

However, it’s believed the Neroverdi are looking for at least €15m for a player who is a key part of their defence.

Acerbi’s story is an inspirational one, as he has twice beaten cancer during his playing career.

After an operation to remove a testicular tumour in 2013, the centre-back failed a drug test for elevated levels of human chorionic gondatropin in December 2013.

It transpired that Acerbi’s cancer had returned, causing the elevated levels of HCG, but after chemotherapy he recovered and he went on to make his Italy debut and lead Sassuolo into the Europa League.

