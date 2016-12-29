‘Juventus aren’t champions yet!’

By Football Italia staff

Roma full-back Bruno Peres offers a reminder that “Juventus are not already champions”.

The Bianconeri have won the Scudetto for the past five seasons in a row, and have taken a seven-point lead already this season.

The Lupi were seen as their most likely challengers, but were defeated in Turin in Week 17. However, Peres believes he and his teammates can still catch the Old Lady.

“Juventus are not already champions,” the Giallorossi defender pointed out on ESPN Brazil.

“I hope we can resume the League campaign with a different atmosphere, and that the story will be different.

“We have to hope that Juventus lose a few games, that they’ll have a few problems so Roma can close the gap and change this story."

Peres signed from Torino this summer, and was asked about the difference between the two clubs.

“Roma are a huge club, very different from Torino where they’re no pressure to win League titles and cups.

“You can compare Roma to Corinthians: when you win it’s delirium and when you lose it’s a crisis.

“Francesco Totti? It’s a privilege to play with someone like him, he’s a reserved man but when he needs to be he’s a real leader and he’s always there with some advice for his teammates.”

