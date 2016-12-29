NEWS
Thursday December 29 2016
Montolivo: ‘Milan family atmosphere’
By Football Italia staff

Riccardo Montolivo reveals a “family atmosphere” at Milan “which I didn’t find at other clubs”.

The Rossoneri captain is injured after suffering a cruciate ligament injury while on Italy duty, but took the time to answer questions from fans.

“I think there’s a special atmosphere here at Milan, which I maybe haven’t found at other teams I’ve been in,” Montolivo said.

“I have to be honest though, Atalanta is the team where I came up through the youth sector, so they have a special place in my heart.

“I was also happy in Florence, both on and off the pitch. But at Milan there’s a family atmosphere which I didn’t find at other clubs.”

