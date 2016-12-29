Cerci set for Bologna

By Football Italia staff

Alessio Cerci is reportedly very close to leaving Atletico Madrid for Bologna.

The winger joined the Spanish side after a stellar season with Torino in 2014, but failed to break into the side and was loaned to Genoa and Milan.

Cerci sought a move back to Serie A this summer, with Bologna and Lazio potential destinations, but a deal couldn’t be done in time and he remained with Atleti.

Having played just half an hour all season, in a Copa Del Rey game against third-tier outfit Gujuelo, Gianluca Di Marzio’s website now reports that Cerci is all set to join Bologna.

The Rossoblu will take the winger on an initial loan deal, which will become permanent after a pre-agreed number of appearances.

There are still some contract terms to be ironed-out, but it’s thought a deal will be struck.

