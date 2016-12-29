Valencia offer short for Zaza

By Football Italia staff

Valencia still don’t have a deal with Juventus for Simone Zaza, according to reports.

The Italian international left the Bianconeri to join West Ham United in the summer, on a €5m loan with a €20m buyout clause which becomes mandatory after 14 games.

However, the Hammers have decided that they don’t want to sign the striker permanently, so he’ll return to Juventus in January.

Given that he’s surplus to requirements, the player has been in talks with Valencia, but the Spanish club are yet to find an agreement with the Old Lady, reports Gianluca Di Marzio.

Juve want a loan deal, but with a €20m clause which will become mandatory after just one appearance, in order to avoid a repeat of the West Ham situation.

