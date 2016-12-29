Perotti: ‘I’ll return to Boca one day’

By Football Italia staff

Diego Perotti confirms “my goal is to return to Boca Juniors”, but he’s happy with Roma for now.

The winger began his career in the Boca youth system, but has only briefly played for the senior team during a loan spell in 2014.

“Of course my goal is to one day return to Argentina,” Perotti confirmed on Super Mitre Deportivo.

“If Boca Juniors will take me, I’d love to be reunited with that shirt because I’ve always been a fan. For now though I’m just thinking about enjoying my time at Roma.

“I hope one day I can get back into the national team, I know there are a lot of strong players there but I talked to [Edgardo] Bauza and he said he’s following me.”

Carlos Tevez left Juventus to return to Boca, but he’s now moved to China to become the highest-paid player in the world on a reported €39m per season.

“I don’t think he’s a mercenary. He only recently returned to his people, and if he wanted a change of scenery then it’s for a reason.”

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.