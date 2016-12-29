‘Pellegrini won’t join Roma, Defrel…’

By Football Italia staff

Lorenzo Pellegrini’s agent rules out a January move to Roma, but Sassuolo teammate Gregoire Defrel “could be a different matter”.

The Giallorossi have been linked with both players, with Defrel possibly deputising for Mohamed Salah when he goes to the Africa Cup of Nations with Egypt.

“Pellegrini? I don’t think he’ll leave Sassuolo in January,” Giampiero Pocetta said on TeleRadioStereo.

“The Giallorossi are interested, and other clubs are following him. When we talk about the Emiliani though, we have to remember it’s a rich club run by serious people, a club that doesn’t need to sell and doesn’t want to lose Pellegrini.

“Defrel? That might be a different matter if Sassuolo are willing to let him go then we’d consider any offers.

“Talk of sale isn’t about money, it’s about opportunity. For him and for the club. Roma like him, but not just them.”

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.