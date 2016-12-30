Koulibaly Senegal call-up

By Football Italia staff

Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly has been called up by Senegal for the forthcoming Africa cup of Nations.

The 23-man squad was announced today by the Senegalese football federation on Twitter.

The 25-year-old has been out with a knee injury since December 11th, but will be fully recovered for the tournament.

Keita Balde of Lazio was also handed a place in the squad, but Fiorentina striker Khouma Babacar missed out.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.