NEWS
Friday December 30 2016
Koulibaly Senegal call-up
By Football Italia staff

Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly has been called up by Senegal for the forthcoming Africa cup of Nations.

The 23-man squad was announced today by the Senegalese football federation on Twitter.

The  25-year-old has been out with a knee injury since December 11th, but will be fully recovered for the tournament.

Keita Balde of Lazio was also handed a place in the squad, but Fiorentina striker Khouma Babacar missed out.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies