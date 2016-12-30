NEWS
Friday December 30 2016
Genoa sign Beghetto from SPAL
By Football Italia staff

Genoa have signed 22-year-old left midfielder Andrea Beghetto from Serie B side SPAL.

Grifone President Enrico Preziosi has already agreed a deal for the player, and GianlucaDiMarzio.com reports that a medical will be carried out on January 2nd. 

Beghetto has never played in Serie A before, but has attracted attention from the Grifone from his performances in Italy’s second tier.

The Veneto-native has made 13 appearances for SPAL this term, scoring one goal and providing seven assists.
 

