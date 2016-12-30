De Silvestri suffers injury

By Football Italia staff

Torino have announced that Lorenzo De Silvestri has pulled out of training with an injury and will be assessed in the morning.

The 28-year-old right back joined the club from Sampdoria in the summer but has suffered from a series of injury problems and has made just seven league starts for the Granata.

According to calciomercato.com, De Silvestri suffered a ‘blunt trauma’ to his right ankle in training and further information will be announced tomorrow.

