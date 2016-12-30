NEWS
Friday December 30 2016
De Silvestri suffers injury
By Football Italia staff

Torino have announced that Lorenzo De Silvestri has pulled out of training with an injury and will be assessed in the morning.

The 28-year-old right back joined the club from Sampdoria in the summer but has suffered from a series of injury problems and has made just seven league starts for the Granata.

According to calciomercato.com, De Silvestri suffered a ‘blunt trauma’ to his right ankle in training and further information will be announced tomorrow.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies