NEWS
Friday December 30 2016
Serie B: Verona Winter Champions
By Football Italia staff

Verona are the Winter Champions of Serie B after Frosinone fell at Pro Vercelli, while Benevento moved into joint third with Spal.

Bari 1-1 Spal

Antenucci pen 36 (S), Maniero pen 62 (B)

Benevento 1-0 Pisa

Cisse 31 (B)

Cittadella 2-1 Entella

Arrighini 13 (C), Diaw 53 (E), Strizzolo 65 (C)

Latina 0-0 Avellino

Novara 2-1 Carpi

Lasagna 22 (C), Galabinov 28 (N), G Sansone 32 (N)

Pro Vercelli 2-0 Frosinone

La Mantia 15, 64 (PV)

Sent off: Crivello 95 (F)

Salernitana 2-1 Perugia

A Donnarumma 16 (S), M Coda 79 (S), Dezi 91 (P)

Spezia 0-0 Vicenza

Sent off: Pulzetti 31 (S)

Ternana 0-1 Ascoli

Favilli 57 (A)

Sent off: Zanon 85 (T)

Trapani 0-0 Brescia

Sent off: Martinelli 84 (B)

Verona 3-0 Cesena

Bessa 20 (V), Pazzini 28 (V), Boldor 61 (V)

