Verona are the Winter Champions of Serie B after Frosinone fell at Pro Vercelli, while Benevento moved into joint third with Spal.
Bari 1-1 Spal
Antenucci pen 36 (S), Maniero pen 62 (B)
Benevento 1-0 Pisa
Cisse 31 (B)
Cittadella 2-1 Entella
Arrighini 13 (C), Diaw 53 (E), Strizzolo 65 (C)
Latina 0-0 Avellino
Novara 2-1 Carpi
Lasagna 22 (C), Galabinov 28 (N), G Sansone 32 (N)
Pro Vercelli 2-0 Frosinone
La Mantia 15, 64 (PV)
Sent off: Crivello 95 (F)
Salernitana 2-1 Perugia
A Donnarumma 16 (S), M Coda 79 (S), Dezi 91 (P)
Spezia 0-0 Vicenza
Sent off: Pulzetti 31 (S)
Ternana 0-1 Ascoli
Favilli 57 (A)
Sent off: Zanon 85 (T)
Trapani 0-0 Brescia
Sent off: Martinelli 84 (B)
Verona 3-0 Cesena
Bessa 20 (V), Pazzini 28 (V), Boldor 61 (V)
