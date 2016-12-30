Did Prandelli quit Valencia over Suso?

By Football Italia staff

After Valencia release a statement on Cesare Prandelli’s “surprising” resignation, reports emerge of a row with director of sport Suso Pitarch.

The Italian Coach sensationally quit on Friday just three months after taking over at the Mestalla.

“Following the decision by Cesare Prandelli to tender his irrevocable resignation, Valencia CF wish to clarify the following points,” read a club statement released last night.

“1. Cesare Prandelli handed in his resignation surprisingly, and at a delicate time due to the difficult current sporting situation for the first team.

“2. The Coach expressed that he did not feel able to improve the team’s results.

“3. The decision was even more unexpected due to its timing, with the winter transfer window about to open and different options being explored through which to suitably strengthen the team.

“4. Besides this personal decision by Cesare Prandelli, Valencia CF wish to emphasise the club’s utmost demand and confidence in the ability and commitment of the squad to obtaining improved results.”

As suggested that director of sport Jesus Garcia Pitarch, known generally as Suso, also offered to resign, but club owner Peter Lim rejected the idea.

This ties in with Sky Sport Italia reports that Suso was the key to Prandelli’s decision to walk away from Valencia.

According to the Italian media, Prandelli was increasingly at odds with Suso when it came to tough-talking Press conferences and the choice of players.

He also found the director of sport to be distant and too soft on the squad.

The Coach had asked for four reinforcements during the January transfer window, but it was becoming apparent the club had no funds and would only sign promising youngsters for the future at a cut-price rate.

It’s even claimed that the bid for Simone Zaza was the club’s idea and not someone specifically wanted by Prandelli.

