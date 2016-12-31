Inter stall Leiva for Luiz Gustavo

By Football Italia staff

It’s reported Inter are keeping Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva on ice, as they’d prefer to get Luiz Gustavo from Wolfsburg instead.

Leiva underwent a medical with the Nerazzurri this week, according to Sky Sport Italia, and the two clubs have agreed a loan deal with option to buy for the 29-year-old.

However, multiple sources on Saturday morning suggest the Liverpool man is the second choice and therefore being kept on ice for the moment.

The plan is to push Wolfsburg for Luiz Gustavo and only go back to Leiva if they fail to make a breakthrough.

This report is backed by the Corriere dello Sport and Sportitalia.

Also 29 and Brazilian, Luiz Gustavo is valued at closer to €20m and his contract is due to expire in June 2018.

It is not the first time he has been linked with a move to Serie A, as Juventus, Roma and Milan were also interested in the past, but Coach Stefano Pioli is particularly determined to sign him.

He can play as a midfielder or when needed at left-back or centre-back.

