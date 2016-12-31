Immobile: 'Perfect Lazio marriage'

By Football Italia staff

Ciro Immobile believes he has found “the perfect marriage” at Lazio after several disappointing seasons. “The club is just like me.”

The striker has struggled since Torino sold him to Borussia Dortmund for €18.5m in 2014, moving on to Sevilla, a loan return to Torino and this summer to Lazio for €8.5m.

“I chose Lazio because it was the club that wanted me the most and had a lot of success behind it, but the need to relaunch themselves – just like me,” Immobile told Mediaset Premium.

“Fortunately they were able to agree terms with Sevilla. It was the perfect marriage.”

He has rediscovered his form with nine goals and two assists in 18 Serie A games, while also winning back his place in the Italy squad.

“I’ll be honest, I did not expect Simone Inzaghi to be such a strong Coach. He’s so well-prepared in terms of tactics and training ground routines. It surprised me, as he is very young for a Coach, but that helps create this bond with the team.

“As for Giampiero Ventura, I always had a special rapport with him, as he was always close to me during difficult moments. We spent hours talking in his office and he would tell me how I should improve when I struggled to score goals.

“He reassured me and on the field taught me different ways of playing, which really helped me in the long run. I’ve improved so much thanks to him.”

