Giaccherini agent ignores gossip

By Football Italia staff

Emanuele Giaccherini’s agent laughed off Roma, Lazio and Celta Vigo reports. “He is staying at Napoli.”

The former Juventus, Sunderland and Bologna winger joined Napoli over the summer, but has barely featured so far this season.

“Giaccherini had an extraordinary Euro 2016, so clearly there is interest, but he is very happy at Napoli and wants to play more regularly with this shirt,” representative Giulio Marinelli told Radio Crc.

“Let’s not forget he sustained a muscular injury in pre-season training, was out for a month and then had to re-do the fitness work all over again.”

What of reports that Roma, Lazio or even Giuseppe Rossi’s Celta Vigo are preparing January swoops for Giaccherini?

“There’s nothing concrete in it.”

The 31-year-old has made eight Serie A appearances and two in the Champions League for Napoli, although they were all as a substitute.

