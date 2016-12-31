NEWS
Saturday December 31 2016
Milan and Barcelona eye Aurier
By Football Italia staff

L’Equipe claims Milan and Barcelona are interested in Paris Saint-Germain right-back Serge Aurier.

A bid would only be for next season as far as the Rossoneri are concerned, when the money from a Chinese takeover has been paid.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are prepared to snap him up in the January transfer window.

The Ivory Coast international just turned 24 a few days ago and joined PSG in July 2014 on loan with option to buy for €10m from Toulouse.

This season Aurier has made 16 appearances in all competition, contributing four assists.

