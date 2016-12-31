Ledesma 'considering Pescara'

By Football Italia staff

Former Lazio midfielder Cristian Ledesma is “considering various opportunities, including Pescara,” confirmed his agent.

The Argentine is currently playing for Panathinaikos in Greece, but his contract expires tomorrow.

“I just spoke to Ledesma and he’s relaxed,” agent Fabio Guardabasso told Italiacalcio24.it.

“We are considering various opportunities, including Pescara. We are waiting to sit around a table with the Serie A side and understand if there are the right conditions to register him.

“Pescara is a club the player would be very happy to join, so we’ll evaluate what to do.”

The 34-year-old spent much of his career in Italy at Lecce from 2002 to 2006, then Lazio until 2015.

Sassuolo have already snapped up Alberto Aquilani from Pescara as a January reinforcement, so a replacement is needed.

