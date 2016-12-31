NEWS
Saturday December 31 2016
Ledesma 'considering Pescara'
By Football Italia staff

Former Lazio midfielder Cristian Ledesma is “considering various opportunities, including Pescara,” confirmed his agent.

The Argentine is currently playing for Panathinaikos in Greece, but his contract expires tomorrow.

“I just spoke to Ledesma and he’s relaxed,” agent Fabio Guardabasso told Italiacalcio24.it.

“We are considering various opportunities, including Pescara. We are waiting to sit around a table with the Serie A side and understand if there are the right conditions to register him.

“Pescara is a club the player would be very happy to join, so we’ll evaluate what to do.”

The 34-year-old spent much of his career in Italy at Lecce from 2002 to 2006, then Lazio until 2015.

Sassuolo have already snapped up Alberto Aquilani from Pescara as a January reinforcement, so a replacement is needed.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies