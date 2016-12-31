Juventus midfield options

By Football Italia staff

As Axel Witsel is heading to China, Juventus turn to Corentin Tolisso, Steven N’Zonzi, Luiz Gustavo and Roberto Gagliardini.

The Bianconeri appeared to have an agreement with Witsel to join them either in January for a minimal fee or as a free agent next summer when his contract with Zenit expires.

Instead, the Belgium international seems to have chosen a big money move to China with Shanghai SIPG or Tianjin Quanjian.

This forces Juve to look elsewhere for their mid-season midfield reinforcement, though Tomas Rincon has already undergone a medical ahead of his switch from Genoa.

According to Sky Sport Italia, top of the list of alternatives to Witsel are Tolisso of Olympique Lyonnais and Sevilla’s N’Zonzi.

Of the two, Tolisso would be more affordable, as N’Zonzi has a €30m release clause in his contract and is also wanted by Manchester City.

Another two options depend on their Serie A rivals Inter.

Both clubs are tracking Atalanta’s 22-year-old talent Gagliardini and Wolfsburg star Luiz Gustavo.

If Inter step up their talks for Gagliardini, this leaves a gap for Juve to swerve on to the Brazilian midfielder.

Coach Max Allegri wants players who are experienced and ready to give Juve another step up in quality, so Gagliardini is considered more of a promising youngster for the future.

Luiz Gustavo fits the bill and Wolfsburg could let him go on loan with option to buy.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.