Atalanta target Hiljemark

By Football Italia staff

Atalanta are planning a €3m January offer for Palermo’s Swedish midfielder Oscar Hiljemark.

According to SportItalia pundit Alfredo Pedullà, the Orobici had already made an attempt to get Hiljemark over the summer, but were rebuffed.

Now they are trying again after Palermo President Maurizio Zamparini confirmed he was on the market.

The 24-year-old has 15 senior caps for Sweden, scoring two goals, and moved to Sicily from PSV Eindhoven in 2015.

So far this season he has made 16 appearances for the Rosanero between Serie A and the Coppa Italia.

It’s possible Atalanta will send a player to Palermo as part of the deal, such as Carlos Carmona or Boukary Dramé.

