Milan ask Boca for Gago

By Football Italia staff

Papers in Argentina claim Milan have approached Boca Juniors for 30-year-old ex-Roma midfielder Fernando Gago.

He will be out of contract with Boca at the end of the season, so would be available for a minimal fee.

According to Diario Olé, the Rossoneri have asked Boca for Gago’s availability in the January transfer window.

They hope he can bring some much-needed experience to the midfield, helping 18-year-old Manuel Locatelli.

It would be a return to Serie A for Gago, who wore the Roma jersey in 2011-12.

He also features for Real Madrid, Valencia and Velez Sarsfield, but his career was blighted by injuries.

This season was no different, as he was out of action from April to October with a lacerated Achilles tendon.

