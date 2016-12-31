Spalletti: 'Exceptional Roma year'

By Football Italia staff

Luciano Spalletti said Roma “can relate to the top European clubs” after putting together 87 points in 38 games.

The Coach rounded out 2016 by speaking to the official Giallorossi website.

“Since I returned to the bench, Roma have picked up 87 points in 38 games over the year, many more than clubs of the calibre of Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea, Atletico Madrid, Manchester United, Manchester City and Arsenal.

“Obviously the results are what count and this allows us to relate to the top European clubs. It has been an exceptional year, because we won so many matches.

“It’s true the Curva Sud wasn’t there with us, but celebrating with the heart of the city was fantastic. When the heart of our fans beats, it makes a very loud noise.”

Roma fans are continuing to boycott the Stadio Olimpico due to the introduction of barriers dividing up the Curva Sud.

