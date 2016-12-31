NEWS
Saturday December 31 2016
Juve plans for Alexis Sanchez
By Football Italia staff

Alexis Sanchez is the big Juventus target in the summer of 2017 if he doesn’t extend his Arsenal contract.

The Chile international is only tied to the Gunners until June 2018 and talks for a new deal have hit a brick wall.

He is said to be frustrated at the lack of silverware in London and has been offered massive wages in China, but at the age of 28 would prefer to focus on a club where he can achieve European success.

Tuttosport claim Juve are already laying the groundwork for a bid in six months, especially if Mario Mandzukic leaves Turin.

It would be a return to Serie A for Sanchez, whose career really took off at Udinese from 2007 to 2011.

He was sold to Barcelona for €26m in 2011, then on to Arsenal for €42.5m in 2014.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies