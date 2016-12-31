Juve plans for Alexis Sanchez

By Football Italia staff

Alexis Sanchez is the big Juventus target in the summer of 2017 if he doesn’t extend his Arsenal contract.

The Chile international is only tied to the Gunners until June 2018 and talks for a new deal have hit a brick wall.

He is said to be frustrated at the lack of silverware in London and has been offered massive wages in China, but at the age of 28 would prefer to focus on a club where he can achieve European success.

Tuttosport claim Juve are already laying the groundwork for a bid in six months, especially if Mario Mandzukic leaves Turin.

It would be a return to Serie A for Sanchez, whose career really took off at Udinese from 2007 to 2011.

He was sold to Barcelona for €26m in 2011, then on to Arsenal for €42.5m in 2014.

