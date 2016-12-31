Callejon almost ever-present

By Football Italia staff

Jose Callejon is the most important player for Napoli, taking part in 99.24 per cent of all their Serie A games since 2013.

La Gazzetta dello Sport have calculated the Spaniard only sat out one Serie A match since joining the club from Real Madrid in July 2013.

That was forced upon him, as Callejon was suspended against Sassuolo in February 2014.

He has played 131 out of 132 Serie A matches: 99.24 per cent of Napoli’s games during this period.

Callejon contributed 40 goals and 30 assists.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.