Conte makes English history

By Football Italia staff

Antonio Conte has made Premier League history as Chelsea put together 13 consecutive victories.

Today’s hard-fought 4-2 home win over Stoke City allowed him to equal the all-time record for a single term set by Arsenal in 2001-02.

Although Arsenal actually put together 14, that was spread out over more than one season.

If the Blues beat local rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday, Conte will set a new Premier League tally.

He can also target Pep Guardiola’s all-time record of 19 consecutive Bundesliga wins with Bayern Munich.

Naturally, the result also keeps Chelsea at the top of the table at the end of the year.

Since their most recent defeat to Arsenal, the Stamford Bridge side have scored 32 goals and conceded only four.

