Post new comment

Tis not the season for transfer folly. That is the reality of Inter’s situation as they reach the January transfer window. Stefano Pioli has done well to stabilise the situation in Milan before the winter break, but he still has work to do with the hierarchy when it comes to recruitment. With little if no money to play with due to Financial Fair Play restrictions, they must address their main problem areas with either a marquee sale or some intricate loan deals.

Inter’s current plight has been due to their busy summer activity, as this saw them rid the coffers of most their net spend. Despite having a good (and large) squad, they now find themselves out of the Europa League and with little chance of challenging for the Scudetto. The main focus is to get rid of some of the ‘dead wood’, fix some problem areas, most notably the full-back positions, and try to regain some capital to meet the FFP rules.

Full-back problems have plagued Inter for some time now. Despite Pioli eventually settling on what seems to be his favourite paring (Danilo D’Ambrosio and Cristian Ansaldi) they are far from the finished articles. D’Ambrosio’s form has been good of late, but he is arguably more of a squad player and has been inconsistent in the past. Defensively he has improved, but going forward he lacks the knowledge of when to go and when to stay. Much the same can be said of Ansaldi, although whilst he gets forward more, his final ball consistently lets him down.

Davide Santon also shows promise at times, but is possibly the most inconsistent of the bunch. If he could show some continued form, then his abilities would see him hold down a place. Yuto Nagatomo has arguably been the worst of all and now at 30 is not going to improve. His final ball and decision making has been terrible this year, matched only by his soft centre when it comes to defensive duties. The latter is likely to be one of the first on the way out, although La Gazzetta Dello Sport has linked Santon with a move to Sampdoria.

With Pioli’s approach not being too far away from Roberto Mancini’s, it is no wonder that they are searching for an offensive full-back. He is looking for a player who can deliver good balls into the midfield to start the play and into Mauro Icardi in the box when forward. Whilst names like Mattia Darmian, Ricardo Rodriguez and Domenico Criscito have all been linked (and would fit the bill) there is still the problem of affording them and, unless their clubs are prepared to release them on loan with a chance to buy in the summer, then any move seems unlikely.

Inter are trying move players and there is also the potential move of Rodrigo Palacio to Atalanta, but is this enough? The midfield seemed like where the marquee move away may result from, but with Marcelo Brozovic signing a new deal, Geoffrey Kondogbia’s form meaning they are unlikely to recoup the €40m spent on him (despite having a good game at Lazio) and Ever Banega starting to play well again too, it seems these moves are off. That is, it apart from Felipe Melo, who looks destined to go back to Brazil and to be replaced by Liverpool’s Lucas Leiva on loan.

This means that to afford their full-back, Stevan Jovetic or Gabriel Barbosa may have to leave, as rumours have been rife about both over the last few months. Gabigol’s short but interesting cameo against Lazio seems to have won over the fans and given the youngster a platform to wax lyrical about his love for the club. Jovetic and his agent in turn seem to be operating in a different manner, with tales of disputes and dissatisfaction. Perhaps if the rumours of a move to Fiorentina are true then Inter may eventually get Milan Badelj in exchange, but he is another midfielder and wouldn’t solve the fundamental problem.

The window will certainly be interesting for Inter as they have a clear objective: get rid of those players who have repeatedly disappointed and whittle down the squad. This will allow Pioli to introduce some younger players like Senna Miangue, who may be the answer to their second problem, the new full-back.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.