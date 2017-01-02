Cassano 'considering Palermo'

By Football Italia staff

Veteran striker Antonio Cassano is reportedly considering a move to Serie A strugglers Palermo.

According to Tuttosport, President Maurizio Zamparini is ready to offer the 34-year-old a deal that would match what he currently earns at Sampdoria.

The striker has been frozen out by President Massimo Ferrero, after being told that he has no future with the club, and isn’t even allowed to shower with the rest of the first team squad.

Despite this, the player seems reluctant to relocate away from Genoa and a move to Sicily may prove to be too much for the former Italy international.

