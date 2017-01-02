Prandelli: 'We would've signed Zaza'

By Football Italia staff

Former Italy Coach Cesare Prandelli has revealed to the Press that 'all efforts were focused' on signing Simone Zaza before he quit Valencia.

The 59-year-old gave an account of all the reasons that he left the position just three months after taking on the role.

"It made no sense to continue, and so I gave up,” Prandelli told Gazzetta dello Sport. "I leave with my head high in the knowledge that I had done everything possible.

"I'm leaving upset and also sad, the dream has ended. I knew I had accepted a difficult challenge, but I came with the conviction to help Valencia to get out of trouble and unfortunately it did not happen.

"The club is made up of respectable people, but they are too attached to the numbers, whilst football is about feeling and passion.

"If you are missing these ingredients is difficult to go on. I wanted to do an open training session for the fans, I was told that was not possible.

"I tried to talk to the press but there was a black list. I worked in silence with the club, in Singapore they promised me that they would reinforce the team in January.

"Peter Lim agreed with me and had instructed the Sporting Director to concentrate every effort on signing Zaza. He was supposed to come on the 27th [December], after the holidays.

"He is a character player and we did not have this type at the club, we mustn’t forget that these are the kind of players that the fans want.

"On the 29th Zaza still hadn’t arrived, but that’s not all. On the same day the club asked me to choose between a striker and a midfielder, forgetting the four players that I had been promised."

