Agent: 'Italian sides want Zaza'

By Football Italia staff

Simone Zaza's agent father has revealed that 'some Italian teams' have asked about the availability of the striker.

The comments came after a move to Valencia fell through, with former Coach Cesare Prandelli admitting the deal was the number one priority before he quit his position.

After a disastrous loan spell at West Ham, the 25-year-old will return to parent club Juventus before finding an alternative club.

"Valencia? We had started a dialogue, the interest of the Spaniards was concrete," Antonio Zaza told Tuttomercatoweb.

"Will Simone return to Juve? Yes, it seems clear to me. I have told them this.

"The future? We are calm, now we will look around.

"Some Italian teams have already asked about Simone, I can say that he will return to play in Serie A."

What about links to Genoa and Fiorentina?

"It’s too early to say. We'll see..".

