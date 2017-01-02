Everton 'no' to Milan over Deulofeu

By Football Italia staff

Everton have reportedly turned down the request from Milan to loan Spanish winger Gerard Deulofeu.

A move looked set to go ahead just days ago, but the Premier League side have decided not to let the player leave on a loan deal, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

Such a delay has alerted other clubs, with Deportivo La Coruna, Las Palmas and Roma now seemingly joining the hunt for the former Barcelona man.

The Italian newspaper reports that Milan are undeterred however, with Rossoneri Vice President Adriano Galliani now considering making an offer for a permanent deal in order to secure the 22-year-old.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.