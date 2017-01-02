Emery: 'Jese could leave PSG'

By Football Italia staff

PSG Coach Unai Emery has revealed that Roma target Jese ‘could leave the club’ after the pair discussed his future.

Since a summer move from Real Madrid, the 23-year-old has made just one start in Ligue 1 this term.

Reports earlier this week suggested that Jese is wanted by Luciano Spalletti's side, after they failed to acquire him in the summer.

Former Sevilla boss Emery admitted that playing time was important for the forward, giving weight to the possibility that he could be snapped up by the Giallorossi.

Jese needs to play, and when he did, his performance satisfied me,” Emery told Spanish newspaper Marca.

"It is not proving easy to give him continuity and we have talked about the possibility that he will leave.

"After the break, we will take stock of the situation and evaluate the best situation for both him and for PSG."

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.