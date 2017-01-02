NEWS
Monday January 2 2017
Milan swap Storari for Gabriel?
By Football Italia staff

Reports suggest that Milan could send 24-year-old goalkeeper Gabriel to Cagliari in exchange for Marco Storari.

The veteran stopper has been linked with a move to San Siro as a backup to 17-year-old Gianluigi Donnarumma, whilst also being able to pass on valuable experience to the youngster.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, both clubs could exchange loan deals for their respective goalkeepers, by which time Storari would be out of contract.

Gabriel arrived at Milan in 2012 as a backup to Christian Abbiati, and has since been sent out on loan to Carpi and Napoli. The Brazilian has made just seven starts for the Rossoneri since joining the club from Cruzeiro.
 

