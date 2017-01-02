Fiorentina set Kalinic deadline

By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina have reportedly set a 15-day deadline for negotiations with Chinese club Tianjin Quanjian over striker Nikola Kalinic.

According to La Nazione, the Viola want time to seek a replacement, should they accept a bid reportedly in the region of €50m for the Croatian.

Paulo Sousa’s side have struggled in the left-wingback area of the pitch since unexpectedly selling Marcos Alonso to Chelsea on deadline day in the summer, leading to the club to seemingly become more wary of any more last-minute deals.

The same report suggests that the Chinese side are extremely keen to secure Kalinic at all costs, and are set to send a delegation for Italy in order to progress talks.

The Chinese side – who have Fabio Cannavaro as Coach – are said to have been discussing a proposed salary with the player’s agent, before returning to negotiations over a fee with the Tuscan club.

