Roma’s Alisson happy to wait

By Football Italia staff

Alisson admits he was “disappointed” to start his Roma career a substitute but insists he is happy to wait for his chance.

Despite being Brazil’s No 1, Alisson has spent his first season at Roma playing second fiddle to Wojciech Szczesny.

Nonetheless, he told Globoesporte: “Starting on the bench annoyed me a bit because I had joined to Roma to play.

“Still, I know that I’m liked by the technical and managerial staff, and I’m sure that they’ll count on me.

“It’s a test of patience for me, I have to wait a bit. The fans’ affection is beautiful, many of the fans wait outside the gates every day.

“The important thing is to do well on the pitch for Roma and the national team.”

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.