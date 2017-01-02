Simeone: Staying at Atleti…

By Football Italia staff

Inter target Diego Simeone confirms he will honour the remaining year of his Atletico Madrid contract but is refusing to look beyond then.

Simeone has been continually linked with a return to Inter as Coach after a successful spell with the Nerazzurri as a player in the 1990s, but he made it clear he would take Atleti to their new stadium, Wanda Metropolitano, which opens this summer.

“I have a contract for another year,” he said at a Press conference for Atleti’s Copa del Rey clash with Las Palmas on Tuesday.

“Therefore, the players and fans will have two possibilities going forward: putting up with me or supporting me.

“I cut myself off from everything over Christmas. I was with my family and children and I didn’t watch TV or hear anything on the radio.

“It was a wonderful few days and I’m back with renewed energy and enthusiasm for this season and also in light of the new stadium.”

