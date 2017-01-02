Lazio ‘working on €10m Cafu’

By Football Italia staff

Lazio are reportedly in talks to sign €10m-rated Ludogorets winger Jonathan Cafu.

According to Tuttosport, Lazio President Claudio Lotito and sporting director Igli Tare are working on a deal to bring in Cafu this month.

However, the Bulgarians are not expected to budge on their €10m valuation of the 25-year-old.

Cafu’s arrival would nonetheless soften the blow of Lazio possibly losing contract rebel Keita Balde Diao.

