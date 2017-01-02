Iturbe set for Torino

By Football Italia staff

Roma’s Juan Iturbe is all-set to join Torino, making the move on loan with an option to buy.

The Granata have been linked with the out-of-favour winger for some time, with Coach Sinisa Mihajlovic pushing the club to get January deals done early.

Now Gianluca Di Marzio’s website is reporting that a deal has been agreed for Iturbe, who will have a medical in Turin tomorrow.

Toro have struck a deal for a free loan, where they will pay 100 per cent of the player’s wages and have an option to sign him in the summer for €12.5m.

The key to unlocking the deal was Torino’s decision to bring forward their redemption of Iago Falque from the Giallorossi, paying €6m to sign him this month.

As well as paying Iturbe’s €1.2m per season salary, the Granata have agreed a sell-on clause whereby the Lupi will receive a commission of any future sale.

