‘Italy needs strong Milan clubs’

By Football Italia staff

FIGC President Carlo Tavecchio admits Italian football needs Milan and Inter to “recover” but finds the Nerazzurri to be “currently ahead”.

Milan and Inter have endured falls from grace over the past five years, but the Beneamata were recently taken over by Chinese conglomerate Suning Group, while the Rossoneri are due to be sold to the similarly-lucrative Sino-Europe Sports.

“Italian football isn’t in decline,” he told Radio 24.

“More than anything else, we have to recover the deficiency of the Milan clubs.

“Inter are currently ahead, they’re in a better position because they already have a corporate structure, consolidated by major investments.

“This will be a year of transition, but you’ll see progress in the next one because a specific directive will take charge.

“Then there’s Milan, who will have a chance of recovering if they keep their current board.

“The Milan clubs can’t be absent from a stage that Juventus have, at the moment, organisational superiority and a culture of winning.

“However, if the Milan clubs deliver what they need to deliver, Juventus will soon have two new competitors.”

