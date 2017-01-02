Witsel to make €80m in China?

By Football Italia staff

Axel Witsel will earn €80m over four seasons with Tianjin Quanjian in the Chinese Superleague, reports suggest.

The Belgian had a deal with Juventus in the summer, but Zenit St Petersburg pulled the plug on the transfer at the last minute.

Both Witsel and the Bianconeri had declared that the transfer would be done in January 2017 or the summer, but the player admitted today that he’ll opt for China.

Now Tuttomercatoweb is claiming to have details of the salary he’ll receive for a four-year contract with Tianjin Quanjian.

It’s reported that Witsel will be paid over €62m per season, working out to a salary of €15.5m per year.

In addition, he will have the opportunity to earn bonuses of between €13m and €15m, taking his total pay to around €80m.

