Marchisio: ‘Roma a great team’

By Football Italia staff

Juventus midfielder Claudio Marchisio calls Roma “a great team”, and warns Porto won’t be easy in the Champions League.

The Bianconeri are four points clear at the top of Serie A with a game in hand, having beaten the Giallorossi in their final League match of 2016, but the Italian international warns the Scudetto isn’t wrapped-up yet.

“In this League campaing, unlike the previous one, we started well,” Marchisio told JTV.

“We’ve had slip-ups in certain situations, losing important matches like the two in Milan and against Genoa, even if we’ve always recovered well from these defeats.

“Our rivals? Roma have proven to be a great team in recent years, they’ll want to aim for the Scudetto. Napoli didn’t start well, but they’ve got a good squad, not just for the League but for the Champions League as well.

“Bologna? It’s nice to restart in our stadium, with our fans behind us. We’ll have to be ready for what will be a tough game and being in front of our own fans will give us an extra boost.

“We’re playing against a team which will want to start well, and we all know that the first game of the year - and those after a break in general - are never easy.

“Not to mention that [Roberto] Donadoni has always caused us problems whenever we’ve faced his teams, and we have to remember that our last draw was actually against Bologna a year ago.

“We need to make sure we start the year on the right foot.”

Juve are aiming to win the Champions League this year, and have been handed a favourable Last 16 tie against Porto.

“We’re pleased with the draw because we definitely could have met teams which are - on paper - stronger, but we can’t forget that Porto are Champions League mainstays.

“They’re always good in this competition and they always have talented players who every year sign for big clubs, so we need to be careful.

“They’re a very technical team, but they’re physical too so it won’t be easy. Any team you meet at this stage will have quality, they’re all difficult matches.

“Luckily for us we’re playing the first game away, so we’ll have the return leg at Juventus Stadium. There’s time for the Champions League though, now we have to think about the League and pick up where we left off.”

