Luiz Adriano to Russia delayed?

By Football Italia staff

Luiz Adriano is ready to leave Milan for Spartak Moscow, but it reportedly won’t happen for another 10 days.

The Brazilian striker has made just one start in Serie A this season, and is set to leave San Siro to continue his career in Russia under Massimo Carrera.

There is total agreement between the two clubs, according to Gianluca Di Marzio’s website, but there are still some details to be ironed-out with the player.

It’s not thought these are likely to put the move in jeopardy, but Luiz Adriano won’t complete his move for around 10 days.

The former Shakhtar Donetsk forward will take his medical on January 10 or 11, and only then will the move be made official.

