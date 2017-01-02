Mourinho pushes Schneiderlin to Inter?

By Football Italia staff

Reports in Britain suggest Manchester United would rather sell Morgan Schneiderlin to Inter than to Everton.

The French midfielder has been frozen out by Jose Mourinho this season, playing just 11 minutes in the Premier League so far.

According to the Sun, while Everton are keen to bring Schneiderlin to Goodison Park, the Red Devils would prefer to sell him abroad.

That puts Inter in pole position for his signature, with the Nerazzurri determined to bring in a defensive midfielder this winter.

West Bromwich Albion are also thought to be interested, and United could also sell to the Baggies as they don’t see them as a competitor.

