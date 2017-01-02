‘Giaccherini staying at Napoli’

By Football Italia staff

Emanuele Giaccherini’s agent denies any offer from Lazio or Roma - “he’s happy at Napoli”.

The Italian international joined the Partenopei from Sunderland this summer, but he arrived with an injury and hasn’t started a Serie A game yet.

That has led to speculation that he could leave in January, at least on loan, with both Roman clubs linked with a move.

“I haven’t heard from [Lazio President Claudio] Lotito,” Fulvio Valcareggi told Centro Suono Sport.

“Nor have I heard from the Roma hierarchy, or even Luciano Spalletti who I’m lucky enough to know.

“When [Walter] Sabatini was there, before Giaccherini went to Bologna, I offered him to Roma but the club, having thought about it, chose other players.

“Emanuele is happy in Naples, as are his family, we haven’t had any approach from anyone and Napoli don’t want to sell him.

“He’s played 10 games, he was injured earlier in the year but [Coach Maurizio] Sarri really wanted him and the lad wants to stay at Napoli.

“I haven’t had a call from either bank of the Tiber.”

