Inter send Palacio to Atalanta?

By Football Italia staff

Inter could send Rodrigo Palacio to Atalanta as part of the Roberto Gagliardini deal, according to reports.

The Nerazzurri are on the verge of completing a deal for the 22-year-old, beating Juventus to his signature.

Alfredo Pedulla’s website believes that Gagliardini will arrive on a €6m loan initially, with a buyout clause which could ultimately take the price north of €25m.

The midfielder will join up with Stefano Pioli’s squad as soon as he has taken his medical, with Palacio potentially moving the other way.

