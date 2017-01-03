Deulofeu pushes for Milan move

By Football Italia staff

Milan are reportedly working with Gerard Deulofeu’s representatives to try and engineer a transfer from Everton.

The Rossoneri had been looking to bring the Spaniard in on loan, but the Toffees rejected that offer.

However, Tuttosport is reporting that Deulofeu does want to leave, having made just four starts in the Premier League so far this season.

Manager Ronald Koeman is keen to hang on to the 22-year-old, but Milan are in constant talks with his entourage to try and unlock a deal.

In the coming days, Deulofeu’s agent, Gines Carvajal, will fly to Liverpool to inform Everton that his client wants to be allowed to leave, at least on loan.

Milan would prefer a straight loan deal with no buyout obligation, as a no-cost deal wouldn’t involve getting approval from Sino-Europe Sports.

The Diavolo are in the process of a takeover, and must at least break even in the January window.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.