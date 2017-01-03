NEWS
Tuesday January 3 2017
Gustavo: ‘If Juventus make an offer…’
By Football Italia staff

Juventus target Luiz Gustavo says he’s had no offers, but would be willing to discuss a move away from Wolfsburg.

The Brazilian has emerged as the Old Lady’s primary target this January, after Axel Witsel opted to move to the Chinese Super League.

It was suggested this morning that the Bianconeri were considering a loan deal, and the player himself doesn’t rule-out a move.

“Every transfer window brings rumours and speculation,” Gustavo told Kicker.

“If an offer were to arrive which suits both parties then we’d talk about it, but for now there’s nothing.”

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies