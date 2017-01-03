Gustavo: ‘If Juventus make an offer…’

By Football Italia staff

Juventus target Luiz Gustavo says he’s had no offers, but would be willing to discuss a move away from Wolfsburg.

The Brazilian has emerged as the Old Lady’s primary target this January, after Axel Witsel opted to move to the Chinese Super League.

It was suggested this morning that the Bianconeri were considering a loan deal, and the player himself doesn’t rule-out a move.

“Every transfer window brings rumours and speculation,” Gustavo told Kicker.

“If an offer were to arrive which suits both parties then we’d talk about it, but for now there’s nothing.”

